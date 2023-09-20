Tntra Builds an Innovative eCommerce Marketplace for Vintage Fashion Store
The store brings fashion lovers in Singapore closer to carefully curated vintage and luxury fashion products.
Thanks to Tntra, fashion lovers in Singapore now have a place to buy vintage luxury products without any hassle. What a great team to work with, Kudos to everyone!”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a pioneer in eCommerce software development, Tntra once again lives true to its reputation. By partnering with The Fifth Collection, Tntra has created an innovative eCommerce marketplace that takes vintage fashion sales to the next level.
— CEO of The Fifth Collection
Singapore is a great market for fashion. However, customers often suffer from the lack of vintage luxury fashion options. Small retailers were dispersed across the country but there wasn’t any centralized platform where fashion lovers could quench their thirst for high-quality vintage products.
And even if the online store was set up, there would be a need to manage suppliers, inventory, returns, revenue, and several other things. On top of that, providing a vintage user experience was a critical requirement to serve these customers.
How can all this be achieved?
Tntra came into the picture as The Fifth Collection’s dedicated partner for creating this marketplace. Developers at Tntra built a powerful eCommerce application using the Spree commerce platform. It is a highly flexible platform that supports significant customizations and helps to overcome multiple e-commerce challenges. The holistic eCommerce solution enabled vintage fashion lovers to purchase products online without a moment of trouble.
The eCommerce marketplace abounds with features. It includes customized checkout, multi-currency support, a recommendation engine to upsell/cross-sell, customer wishlist, faceted search, and narrowing search options.
When it came to payment integrations, Tntra had the best features rolled up its sleeves. The Fifth Collection would allow customers to pay by installment, enable recovery of abandoned carts, manage order and inventory, optimize shipping rates, and get full support for managing sales and coupons. The company could also automate online advertising and scale quickly based on their customer base.
“It was a breeze working with Tntra. The company didn’t act like a usual software development company - their developers took complete ownership of the project and acted as product engineers. From ideation to development, there was complete transparency in the process. The best thing about the team is their communication. They always ensured that we were kept updated at each and every single phase of the development process. We are glad to have hired Tntra as our eCommerce partner,” says the CEO of The Fifth Collection.
Tntra has been a well-known eCommerce company across 25 countries with over 200 clients served. The CEO of Tntra, Shardul Bhatt, says, “The Fifth Collection was one of our most successful ventures and an innovative project. It was a kind of growth journey that was replete with opportunities for our developers and management. The team at The Fifth Collection really knows what they want, which made our task a little easier. When the requirements are clear, the solutions come out to be near perfect.”
Tntra continues to leverage its ecommerce expertise and deliver high-quality solutions to clients across the globe. The company is implementing patented methodologies that simplify eCommerce software development. With an ever-expanding team, Tntra continues to support The Fifth Collection’s journey as their support partner. Whatever requirements now arise, team Tntra is available to deliver upon them.
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – worldwide. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones and real, along with an open-incubator style working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world. For more information, visit: https://www.tntra.io
Tntra is a top eCommerce marketplace solution provider with a track record of delivering software solutions across domains. Read our case studies now for more information: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
