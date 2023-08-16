Tntra Develops InspectDate for Revolutionize Real Estate Project Management
The solution enables bank-authorized personnel to manage inspection requests of different companies that have taken loans from the bank.
Tntra has been instrumental in simplifying the inspection request process for banks and lenders. All the team members on the project were utterly transparent and available whenever we needed them.”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InspectDate is a one-of-its-kind FinTech solution that simplifies the process of loan disbursement. It eliminates the hassle of manually managing the inspection process. Engineers and domain experts at Tntra built the solution that helps banks/lenders to manage and monitor real estate projects of different companies that have taken loans from the bank. Based on the inspection, the respective personnel will disburse the loan amount after considering multiple parameters in the process.
— InspectDate
The biggest problem that came up in the inspection process was handling a large number of requests from banking professionals, along with their inspection date with the site address. Additionally, the manual auditing-reporting process for projects (residential, commercial, and land development) consumes a lot of time, money, and effort. The company also had to keep a repository of all the documents, which could lead to a loss of storage capacity for other essential activities.
InspectDate enables respective users to access all the inspection details on one portal. All the inspection documentation will be safely and securely stored at a centralized location so that authorized personnel can easily access them. Tntra adopted the Agile methodology to quickly identify the key challenges in inspection request management and easily make necessary modifications. There was consistent feedback on the product, which led to faster development. For security, the team enabled information risk assessment, vulnerability scans, and disaster recovery management to ensure security.
Another key aspect of the system allowed inspectors to accept, decline, or cancel inspection requests. They could also upload construction site snapshots and their progress activities. The solution eliminated the need for manual audit reporting and provided all the details for inspection without taking a lot of time. After inspection, the system will automatically change the inspection status, generate reports, attach them along with inspection documents, and send an email to bank professionals and inspection companies.
A key stakeholder at InspectDate says, “Tntra has been instrumental in simplifying the inspection request process for banks and lenders. All the team members on the project were utterly transparent and available whenever we needed them. Tntra’s team of engineers and domain experts provided the right guidance for building InspectDate.”
On partnering with InspectDate, Team Tntra says, “InspectDate was a unique product that provided us with an opportunity to test our limits. Whether adding a new feature or eliminating an older one, we were learning something new every step of the way. We are glad to see the final result of our efforts and will continue to serve the company with all its needs.”
Tntra was able to achieve a tremendous business impact for InspectDate. It simplified the process of managing construction inspection requests. Managing and tracking inspection processes and construction progress reports has also become easy. Due to this, banks can handle more inspections, which leads to an increase in revenue. Both Tntra and InspectDate will continue to partner and explore newer avenues that will have a long-lasting impact on the FinTech industry. Read InspectDate case study here: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies/saas-application
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – worldwide. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones and real, along with an open-incubator style working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world. For more information, visit: https://www.tntra.io
Tntra has engineered FinTech software solutions for companies in 10+ countries. Check out the latest case studies to learn more about its success. Visit: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
Shardul Bhatt
Tntra
sales@tntra.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube