Tntra Develops a Custom Electronic Visit Verification System to Control Fraud and Enhance Care Delivery
Tntra designs an Electronic Visit Verification system that reduces Medicaid fraud incidents by 85% and enhances monitoring capabilities.
Tntra's EVV system, enhanced by its adaptable payroll system, achieved an impressive 85% reduction in fraud incidents.”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra, a leading software product engineering company, has developed a custom Electronic Visit Verification system to verify home healthcare visits to ensure patients are addressed and to cut down on fraudulently documented home visits. There used to be massive problems related to fraud, overpayments, and delivery of medical services. With user experience and patient care in mind, Tntra developed a custom solution that controls fraud and ensures proper care.
Being a home healthcare provider, the client was always in pursuit of ensuring the best home care for the patients. The client needed help tracking home healthcare providers and ensuring proper care was delivered. Manual processes like monitoring work completion, activity auditing, task scheduling, and payroll management were time-consuming. Additionally, Medicaid fraud has been on the rise for the last few years, and there was a lack of methods to identify the accuracy of bills.
As a leading software product engineering company, Tntra has good experience designing and delivering custom software products for the healthcare domain. Tntra has developed a customized Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) platform that empowers home care organizations with comprehensive monitoring capabilities. This innovative platform enables seamless billing oversight, appointment scheduling, caregiver visit tracking through BLE Beacons, alert management, and access to submitted caregiver reports.
Additionally, the system allows agencies to effectively manage caregiver compensation based on scheduled and unscheduled client visits. Moreover, it generates reports detailing scheduled and unscheduled visits and comprehensive checklists. The EVV mobile application offers convenient check-in and check-out functionalities to confirm caregiver visits, along with a timesheet and worksheet feature to document tasks performed during each visit.
Delighted by the platform and Tntra's user-centric mindset, the client said, "We can now effortlessly track all our caregivers, helping us extend excellent care service with improved billing and reduced worry of Medicaid fraud. Thanks to Tntra, the automation has helped us manage our workforce productivity better and thus provide superior service to our customers daily."
On the engagement with the healthcare provider, Shardul Bhatt, CEO and Co-founder of Tntra, says, "The platform's success has greatly inspired the Tntra team. The expertise gained from this project will be instrumental in implementing similarly customized solutions for the healthcare sector."
Tntra's EVV system, enhanced by its adaptable payroll system, achieved an impressive 85% reduction in fraud incidents. Integrating QR code scanning improved the electronic visit check-in and check-out process for clients, ensuring a superior experience. Furthermore, the real-time dashboard empowered management to monitor workforce performance and productivity precisely.
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – worldwide. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones and real, along with an open-incubator style working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world. For more information, visit: https://www.tntra.io
Tntra is a top digital transformation company with a track record of delivering software solutions across domains. Read our case studies now for more information: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
Shardul Bhatt
Tntra
