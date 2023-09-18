Key Industry leaders to gather in Luanda for the 2nd Edition of the Angolan Mining Conference & Exhibition 2023 (AMC)

The 2nd edition of the Angolan Mining Conference & Exhibition (AMC) will take place from 22-23 November 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola at CCTA

LONDON, OFFICE 403, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd edition of the Angolan Mining Conference & Exhibition (AMC) will take place from 22-23 November 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola at CCTA (Centro Convençoes de Talatona). The event is organised and hosted in association with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum and AME Trade Ltd.

According to the 2023-2027 Sectoral Development Plan (PDS), a long-term strategy developed by the Ministry of Mining Gas and Petroleum, the nation’s priorities are focused on developing and diversifying its mineral resources, improving the mineral landscape by expanding the nation’s geological knowledge, encouraging and developing sustainable resource exploration, increasing the production of precious minerals to attract and facilitate further investment.

The theme of this year’s Angolan Mining Conference will be focused on Mineral Resources: Development, Sustainability & Challenges. Angola possesses 36 of the 51 most critical minerals in the world and is the 4th largest diamond producer with only having explored 40 percent of its diamond resources. Over the next five years, Angola aims to increase diamond production by 8.2 million carats, draw large-scale investments to the non-diamond mining subsector, boost precious stone investment, commence the production of copper, niobium, rare earth minerals, and dramatically escalate gold, iron, and manganese extraction.

AMC 2023 is the ultimate platform to delve into Angola’s rich mineral potential, attract foreign investments, and champion the Angolan Government's vision for both the mining sector and the broader economy. This conference serves as an exclusive arena for Angola's mining industry to engage potential exploration collaborators, showcase projects spanning the entire mineral supply chain, and highlight the government's fresh investment focus. The event will consist of a two-day conference and exhibition, dynamic social networking opportunities, and a dedicated press lounge for industry experts and national leaders to engage with the media.

The inaugural edition of the event in 2019 was a resounding success, drawing in 600 participants, 80 speakers, and over 350 delegates from 25 countries. This impressive turnout included government officials, industry stakeholders, and influential decision-makers in the mining sector. Anticipation for this year's edition is equally high, with similar levels of participation anticipated.

Among the proud sponsors of AMC 2023, there is the Lead Sponsor Sociedade Mineira de CATOCA, Diamond Sponsor SODIAM. E.P. and Associate Sponsor SONANGALP.

If you would like to gain valuable insights at the most important mining event in Luanda, Angola, contact us today for more information at amc@ametrade.org, website https://amcangola.com/