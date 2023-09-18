Chelsea Reece Unveils the Madonna Dress: A Blend of Art, Versatility, and Beauty
Embracing the company’s cultural and artistic influences, the Madonna Dress draws inspiration from the iconic painting of the same name by artist Leonardo da Vinci.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Reece, the innovative fashion brand, today announced the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated midi length dress, Madonna. Set to launch on September 15, sales of this contemporary creation are expected to soar, based on the brand's previous success with their record-breaking Journey dress. That previous bestseller captured 300 sales in just over one week.
— ChelseaReece.com
Embracing the company’s cultural and artistic influences, the Madonna Dress draws inspiration from the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Madonna is meant for everything from daily wear to afternoon strolls, and from cocktail-attire events to outdoor autumn activities. By immersing themes of French art, romance, and history into their designs, Chelsea Reece has created a garment that blends both timeless elegance with modern flair.
The Madonna dress is the first from Chelsea Reece to be offered in an elegant midi length. Highly requested by fans of the brand, this dress hits lower on the wearer than any of their past dresses, expanding the brand’s reach to consumers who prefer longer-length skirts. The material is a comfortable cotton-linen blend, which mirrors the company’s Journey and Chelsea collections. The linen fabric makes the dress more breathable and lightweight, allowing it to be more appropriate for daily wear. The dress contains both a boneless corset back and a convenient side zipper, ensuring an adjustable fit for a range of body types.
The four-way stretch underskirt and circular skirt design is another thoughtful feature of the Madonna dress. This unique, practical feature offers coverage while allowing the wearer to twirl gracefully. The Madonna also features pockets and integrated bra cups, creating a dress that prioritizes useability and beauty.
To maintain the Madonna’s carefully-crafted shape without an additional petticoat, a synthetic band has been incorporated into the hem, allowing the dress to hold its structure without a crinoline underskirt. This design choice reduces fabric costs, making Madonna a more affordable option at $175 USD.
The Madonna dress will be available in two colors. Poppy, a returning color from the Chelsea Reece catalog, is their popular wine red shade. The brand will also introduce the Mirage, a teal color, to round out the collection.
Chelsea Reece once again redefines affordable luxury, enabling consumers to experience the beauty of expertly-crafted garments made functionally and sustainably.
About Chelsea Reece:
Founded by visionary designer Teresa, Chelsea Reece is a renowned fashion brand dedicated to creating affordable luxury garments. With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering passion for artistry, the brand aims to redefine the boundaries of fashion by seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary trends.
Brittany Fryer
Moore PR
+1 801-616-6824
press@chelseareece.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok