Convoso CEO to Join Panel on AI for Next Generation SaaS Hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)

Convoso is a MarTech leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s Voso.ai is a strategic product of the company’s long term vision to power conversations at scale through self-learning AI.

CONVOSO: The most advanced contact center solution for sales and lead generation teams