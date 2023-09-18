Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 19, 2023
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Troy Township Waste Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Pierpont Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of University Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie County Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Village of Benton Ridge
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|TEMS Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo Lucas County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Village of Sparta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Atwater Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|City of Alliance
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Alliance City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Stark County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of North Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Village of Mount Eaton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Carey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit