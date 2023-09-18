Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,553 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Troy Township Waste Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Pierpont Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of University Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie County Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock Village of Benton Ridge
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson TEMS Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lucas Toledo Lucas County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Village of Sparta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Paulding Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Atwater Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark City of Alliance
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Alliance City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Stark County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of North Canton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Summit County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Village of Mount Eaton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Carey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more