Philadelphia NAACP Supports The National Voter's Registration Day On September 19, 2023
NAACP Philadelphia Political Action Chair Encourages Everyone to Register to Vote So Their Voice Will Be Heard
As we observe National Voter Registration Day, let us not forget that Voting is not only a right or privilege, it is your responsibility!”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAACP of Philadelphia Political Action Chair Abu Edwards partners with National Voter's Registration Day on September 19, 2023. We encourage all those not registered and who is at least 18 years old to see our locations to register to vote beginning on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Register in person or on line: PAOnline. See Flyer attached for some locations around the City.
— Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP will accompany Commissioner Omar Sabir Press Conference Kick-off of National Voter Registration Day a Press Event! Attention Assignment Desk Editors: Press conference at 1030am Tuesday, September 19, 2023 @1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (South Side of City Hall) at 10:30am (Octavius V. Catto Memorial Statue.)
Other Supporting entities: All Voting is Local, the Penn Franchise Project, Committee of Seventy, Healing Communities of PA, Human Rights Coalition and The People's Baptist Church.
Why Voting Matters - One vote in a sea of millions cannot make much of a difference, consider some of the closest elections in U.S. history.
Full Quote from Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks, on the Importance of Voting.
"As we observe National Voter Registration Day, let us not forget that Voting is not only a right or privilege , it is your responsibility! Your vote is the voice of the people, the catalyst for progress, and the cornerstone of democracy. The NAACP believes that every vote counts, as it holds the key to shaping a more just and equitable society. By exercising our right to vote, we not only honor the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedoms, but we also ensure that our voices are heard and our communities are represented. The Philadelphia Branch office, is committed to be available for you to register to vote and answer questions or concerns you may have about the voting process."
Dates to Remember
Deadline Alert: 10/23/2023 is the last day to register before the 11/07/2023 election.
U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the next election, you CANNOT register to vote.
Have any questions, please call 1.877.VOTESPA (1.877.868.3772).
Registration is not complete until processed and accepted by county voter registration office.
To vote in the next election, complete a application by 10/23/2023.
Vote by mail to voter registration office, received by 10/23/2023.
Active duty in the military, or hospitalized or bedridden veteran, register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.
Dr. Lillie Coley, Vice Chair Political Action NAACP
Community Empowerment Organization(CEO)
