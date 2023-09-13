Public Safety Communication Conversation In Philadelphia To Prevent Gun Violence
Preventing Gun Violence In Philadelphia, PA on September 13, 2023PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a Community Led Public Safety Initiative Solution to Philly's Gun Violence - See Flyer for more details.
Discussion:
Gun Violence and Preventing
Community Crafted Public Safety Solutions
Root Causes of Gun Violence
When: On September 13, 2023
Where: Mother African Zoar United Methodist Church
3559 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Broadcast Live: Medgar Evers College Radio
DBI Radio Station
Fete Life Radio
Is Philadelphia a safe city to live in and visit? You wouldn’t think so by looking at many news headlines, like Axios Philly’s recent coverage touting the results of a new Gallup poll about perceived notions of safety for 16 U.S. cities.
The traumatic impact of gun violence on Philadelphians and communities across the U.S. Emphasizing perceived safety over actual lived experiences from the community. Exploitative practices pioneered by Philadelphia outsiders can dehumanize and endanger victims, inflict additional trauma, and undermine support for public health efforts and solutions, studies and outcomes if not addressed correctly or within the community.
Our Mission Statement:
The Mission of Public Safety is to enhance the quality of life, safety, and security of our community. The Division accomplishes its mission through the delivery of a comprehensive and integrated safety and security program, in partnership with the community that we serve.
The community of the Division of Public Safety reflect the diversity of our community. We pledge to deliver professional safety and security services that value and respect the rights and differences of all members of the Division, as well as those of the University of Pennsylvania and the University City communities that we all proudly serve.
We are committed to the professional and personal development of all members of the Division of Public Safety, and in turn we expect all of our staff to be models of excellence. Ultimately, we strive each and every day to earn the trust, confidence, and respect of our community.
Refreshments will be served and All are welcome to attend.
