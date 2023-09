Public Safety Communication Conversation In Philadelphia To Prevent Gun Violence

Stop Gun Violence

Preventing Gun Violence In Philadelphia, PA on September 13, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for a Community Led Public Safety Initiative Solution to Philly's Gun Violence - See Flyer for more details.Discussion:Gun Violence and PreventingCommunity Crafted Public Safety SolutionsRoot Causes of Gun ViolenceWhen: On September 13, 2023Where: Mother African Zoar United Methodist Church 3559 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140Time: 6pm to 8pmBroadcast Live: Medgar Evers College RadioDBI Radio StationFete Life RadioIs Philadelphia a safe city to live in and visit? You wouldn’t think so by looking at many news headlines, like Axios Philly’s recent coverage touting the results of a new Gallup poll about perceived notions of safety for 16 U.S. cities.The traumatic impact of gun violence on Philadelphians and communities across the U.S. Emphasizing perceived safety over actual lived experiences from the community. Exploitative practices pioneered by Philadelphia outsiders can dehumanize and endanger victims, inflict additional trauma, and undermine support for public health efforts and solutions, studies and outcomes if not addressed correctly or within the community.Our Mission Statement:The Mission of Public Safety is to enhance the quality of life, safety, and security of our community. The Division accomplishes its mission through the delivery of a comprehensive and integrated safety and security program, in partnership with the community that we serve.The community of the Division of Public Safety reflect the diversity of our community. We pledge to deliver professional safety and security services that value and respect the rights and differences of all members of the Division, as well as those of the University of Pennsylvania and the University City communities that we all proudly serve.We are committed to the professional and personal development of all members of the Division of Public Safety, and in turn we expect all of our staff to be models of excellence. Ultimately, we strive each and every day to earn the trust, confidence, and respect of our community.See Flyer for more details.Refreshments will be served and All are welcome to attend.