Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia Annual Community Day - August 19, 2023
Come and Enjoy Community Fellowship - Food, Games, Backpack Giveaway, Prayer Booth, Face Painting, Music, Job Fair & MorePHILLADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zion Baptist Church cordially invites you to their Annual Community Day Event which will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3600 Broad & Venango St. @11am to 1pm.
This annual event is held to engage the community with the Zion Baptist Church family. When the community is empowered then the city, state and the world is strengthen.
Fellowship with others in the community with the love of God via activities such as prayer booths, face painting, music, Job fair(PECO/EXELON), book reading, health screening, gift cards give away, hoops and so much more. (See Attached Flyer for Details)
Bring your friends and family. All are Welcome!!!!!
Community Day on August 19, 2023 @ Zion Baptist Church - Broad & Venango Sts. from 11am to 1pm.
Sponsors: Zion Baptist Church, Leon H. Sullivan, CDC, Deacons Ministry of Zion Baptist, Shriners' Hospital for Children, Giant Food Stores, Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, PEPSICO, Senator Sharif Street, PECO/EXELON.
