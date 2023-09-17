Governor Newsom, Acting Governor Kounalakis Issue Statement on Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer:

“On behalf of all Californians, we mourn the horrific, unconscionable, and shocking loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer — a third-generation law enforcement officer whose commitment to service and justice represented the best of the Golden State.

“Selflessly serving his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer followed in the steps of his father and grandfather — entrenching a lasting legacy that forever stands tall.

“In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s devotion to community and country will never be forgotten.”