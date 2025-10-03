Governor Newsom signs landmark worker legislation, in stark contrast to Trump’s assault on workers and government shutdown

“Trump is gutting workers’ fundamental right to come together and demand fair pay and treatment,” said Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU California. “But here in California, we are sending a different message: when workers are empowered and valued, everyone wins. Shared prosperity starts with unions for all workers.

“This law is about dignity and fairness for the people who keep California moving,” said Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). “For too long, drivers have not had a meaningful seat at the table in helping to shape their livelihoods. AB 1340 gives them the power to stand together, bargain for better pay and protections, and help build a future where the gig economy works for the people behind the wheel.”

“Today marks a historic leap forward for fairness and dignity on the job for hundreds of thousands of California workers who, thanks to Governor Newsom signing AB 1340, will now have the opportunity to join a union,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park). “Rideshare drivers are the backbone of the gig economy, and for too long they have been denied the same rights and protections others take for granted. This new law changes that – they will now have the opportunity to sit at the bargaining table with TNCs to negotiate for better pay, safer working conditions, and a voice in the future of their work. This will help raise standards for everyone, because what happens in the gig economy sets the tone for the whole economy.”