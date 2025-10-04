California Institution for Women celebrates first graduating class from Cal State LA

Students completed up to four courses per semester over the course of two years. Throughout the process, students also receive frequent individual career counseling, and leave the program equipped with a LinkedIn profile and career portfolio that prepares them to pursue their individual desired careers upon leaving prison.

“Today’s milestone reflects the power of education to transform lives. These graduates have demonstrated a true commitment to building a better future,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “By expanding access to higher education inside our institutions, we are not only opening doors for personal growth but also strengthening pathways for safer, healthier communities across California. I congratulate each graduate and extend my gratitude to all who supported them along the way.”

All faculty and tutors have completed a yearlong faculty learning community program that takes an equity-minded, critical look at the professional abilities that the workplace will demand from graduates. The resulting curriculums explicitly connect student learning in the classroom to future careers.

“Never stop learning and never stop learning how to learn. Be a problem solver and an innovator. Only you graduates understand what it took to earn this degree,” said Billie Jean King, keynote speaker, sports icon and Cal State LA alumni. “This can be a turning point – use your new platform, live your new future. Today is your day. Keep believing in yourself, keep dreaming and keep going for it.”

Historic partnership

The historic partnership between CDCR and Cal State LA began nearly 10 years ago – and since then – it has transformed the lives of over 118 students and continues to make a positive impact to today. In the 2025-26 school year, the initiative will serve a total of 139 students in three prisons.

Overall, state corrections partner with California’s public higher education system to offer associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the California community colleges, the California State University, and the University of California. More than 13.5% of the entire incarcerated population is enrolled in college courses.

An evidence-backed, victim-supported investment

The Governor has been dedicated to transforming the state’s correctional system to improve public safety through education and rehabilitation of the population, while also providing support for staff and survivors of crime – all through the California Model.

Research shows that every $1 spent on rehabilitation saves more than $4 on the costs of re-incarceration. Studies show that incarcerated individuals who participate in educational programs are 48% less likely to return to prison within three years than those who did not have access to these opportunities.

And by a margin of nearly 3 to 1, crime survivor groups say victims prefer sentences that hold people accountable and include programming that prevents recidivism, including vocational training, substance use treatment, and other targeted rehabilitation.