Governor Newsom issues statement on death of Chowchilla Police Officer

“Jennifer and I are saddened by the loss of Officer Barrantes. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Officer Barrantes served his community with dedication and his sacrifice will always be remembered.”

On October 3, Officer Barrantes was involved in an on-duty traffic collision on State Route 152 at Road 13 in Madera County. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, Officer Barrantes succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash while on scene.

Officer Barrantes, 37, had 15 years of dedicated law enforcement service, including one year with the Chowchilla Police Department.

He is survived by his mother and three children.

In honor of Officer Barrantes, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.