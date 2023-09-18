Berenstain Bears® new Coloring Products part of PBS KIDS® Characters Program created by ColoringBook.com

Based on the popular children’s book series, “The Berenstain Bears” features Mama and Papa Bear as they raise their two cubs. Based on the popular children’s book series, “The Berenstain Bears” features Mama and Papa Bear as they raise their two cubs. Based on the popular children’s book series, “The Berenstain Bears” features Mama and Papa Bear as they raise their two cubs. Based on the popular children’s book series, “The Berenstain Bears” features Mama and Papa Bear as they raise their two cubs. Based on the popular children’s book series, “The Berenstain Bears” features Mama and Papa Bear as they raise their two cubs.

ColoringBook.com of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. continues to expand with the launch of new PBS KIDS® Character Coloring Book Products.

ColoringBook.com's expansion with characters of PBS KIDS® provides quality products for PBS Affillates to engage consumers nationwide in a new and fun way.” — N. Wayne Bell

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ColoringBook.com, a property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. publishing house, announced an exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new PBS KIDSCharacter Coloring Book Products. The line includes, books, placemats, imprint products, cards, posters and specialized QR Codes containing messages direct from the product creators and owners such as Marc Brown of Arthurand Mike Berenstain of the Berenstain Bears® . The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.With notable products and properties such as Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears, Wild Kratts, Alma's Way, Sid the Science Kidand others. All the new products are manufactured in St. Louis, MO for the entertainment, merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers. All copyright and trademark rights are reserved by their respective owners.Included are products designed specifically for marketing purposes for use by Affiliate PBS member stations nationally. For direct access click on the company's website https://ColoringBook.com. The new coloring books are available in travel sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to giant sized 12" x 18" and printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding options.In this edition of the beloved Berenstain Bears are the characters with games, puzzles, activities and colorable line drawings designed for all ages. Momma, Pappa, Brother, Sister Bear and many other characters to color in. The prices of the Berenstain Bears product line vary from placemats priced at $0.30 each to $9.94 for Giant Coloring Books. The publisher invites everyone to visit, comment or call ColoringBook.com for more information on the line of products.About Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. | ColoringBook.comReally Big Coloring Booksis one of the world's leading publishers and distributors of custom designed coloring and activity books. A producer of entertaining and educational coloring products for youth and adults. The company has over 1500 coloring book related domain names while publishing books in over 30 languages. Founded in 1988, St. Louis, MO.

