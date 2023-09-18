STAD LED Sports Lights with Optics Option and Mounting Options

STAD LED Sports Light from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of STAD, our latest LED sports lights. There are two STADs LED sports lights, 570 watts and 850 watts. STADs offer maximum versatility by offering a variety of different optical distribution options. The 570w STAD is available in 20, 30, 40, or 50-degree options, while the 850w STAD is available with optical distribution at angles of 20, 50, or 100 degrees. This versatility allows for the distribution of light according to your precise needs, whether it be needed for baseball, soccer, football, lacrosse, or any other sport that uses a large field. STADs also provide a premium level wattage and lumens-per-watt. The 570w option provides an LPW of up to 160, with over 90,000 lumens produced in total. The 850w option features an LPW of up to 171 and emits over 140,000 lumens of light. Both STADs conform to the highest of durability standards, with their heavy-duty diecast aluminum housing offering maximal heat dissipation, allowing STADs to function in ambient temperatures of up to 122°F and down to -40°F. ​​

“The STAD range is the ideal fixture to modernize and improve the lighting experience of any sports venue”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “By utilizing the latest generation of LED technologies, STADs provide greater efficiency and longevity than their alternative, non-LED competition”

All STADs come with two mounting options to accommodate both U-bracket and bolt-bracket mounting. To match natural lighting conditions STADs emit light at a daylight-standard 5000K, ideal for sporting performance. To provide protection from power surges and to give our customers peace of mind, all STADs possess a 20kV surge protector. Offering a further boost to the STAD’s longevity and durability, each fixture in this range is CUL, UL, DLC, ROHS, and IP65 listed. STADs are dust-tight and resistant to light-pressure water spray such as from a nozzle. STADs come as standard with Access Fixtures’ five-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

