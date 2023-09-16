Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Impeachment Trial Verdict

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Texas Senate's verdict in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton:

 "The jury has spoken. Attorney General Paxton received a fair trial as required by the Texas Constitution. Attorney General Paxton has done an outstanding job representing Texas, especially pushing back against the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach."

