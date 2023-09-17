New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT



DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/16/23 @ 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

VIOLATION(S):





-DUI #3 - Drug

-Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Angela Carroll

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/16/23 at approximately 1837 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver at the Jiffy Mart in the Town of New Haven. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of US Route 7 & Campground Rd. in the Town of New Haven.





The operator was identified as Angela Carroll (47) of Burlington, VT. While speaking to Carroll, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Carroll was screened for DUI. Carroll briefly resisted arrest and ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

Carroll was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. Carroll was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time