FEMA Public Assistance Now Available in 19 Illinois Counties

CHICAGO – On Sept. 15, FEMA approved Illinois’ request for 19 counties to receive Public Assistance following the severe storms and flooding event on June 29 – July 2, 2023. 

With this addition, federal funding is now available to state, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, debris removal and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the disaster in Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, Macon, McDonough, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, Vermillion, Warren and Washington counties. 

FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes recovery assistance for governments and certain private nonprofits after a disaster and does not include individuals and households. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program—or federal grant funding to assist individuals and households with their recovery after the June 29 – July 2, 2023, disaster—is currently available only in Cook County. 

The next step in the public assistance process is a series of applicant briefings to identify and report damage to FEMA, so project worksheets can be prepared for eligible work. FEMA provides 75 percent of the project cost to the state with other non-federal sources covering the remainder. For more information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program, visit Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster | FEMA.gov.

Additionally, all areas of the state are now eligible for hazard mitigation assistance. 

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.    

