CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Augusta, GA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I decided to offer in-home euthanasia for the benefit of being able to make the most difficult part of loving a furry companion as comfortable a transition as possible”AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Augusta, GA and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Juli Peters
“I believe there is no greater final gift you can give your beloved companion than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, stress free and painless transition in the comfort of home. A place surrounded by all their family and the smells, sounds and familiarity they hold dear. In my role as a dedicated in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I consistently witness the heartfelt appreciation that fills a pet owner's heart when they have the opportunity to bestow upon their beloved pet, this last, compassionate gift, says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I decided to offer in-home euthanasia for the benefit of being able to make the most difficult part of loving a furry companion as comfortable a transition as possible for both the pet and his/her person or family. Partnering with CodaPet affords me the opportunity to provide this service with flexibility and a great support team.” says Dr. Juli Peters, a Augusta-based licensed veterinarian with over 14 years of experience.
Raised on a mixed farm in central Florida, Dr. Peters’ connection with animals began early in life. This bond led to a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Peters is driven by a love of animals and commitment to improving their lives through compassionate care and owner education. Dr. Peters dedication extends to providing in-home euthanasia, making the most difficult part of loving a beloved pet as comfortable a transition as possible. At home, Dr. Peters enjoy the company of a lively menagerie including 7 dogs, 3 miniature donkeys, 2 goats, and 1 horse.
Dr. Peters services Augusta and surrounding cities including Appling, Grovetown, Harlem, Evans, Daring, and Boneville.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia
1. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
2) Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Pet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet’s website.
-Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
-The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
-The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.
-For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Augusta, GA. Private aftercare starts at $300 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 23 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
