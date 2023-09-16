Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct by Phone (x10)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4006600

RANK/FULL NAME:  Trooper Griffin Pearson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  9-8-23 @ 2210 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION:  Disorderly Conduct by Phone or Electronic Communication (x10)

 

ACCUSED:  Edward W. Gallagher, III                                             

AGE:  37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Strafford, VT

 

VICTIM: Northeast Correctional Complex

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 9/8/23 at approximately 2210 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified by the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) located in St. Johnsbury, VT, that Edward Gallagher III (37) of Strafford, VT, had made multiple threatening phone calls to NECC staff throughout the evening. Hours later, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) contacted the Vermont State Police reporting they had also received multiple threatening phone calls from Gallagher. Investigation revealed that Gallagher’s threatening calls to NVRH were similar in nature to those reported by NECC earlier that night.

 

On the morning of 9/9/23, Gallagher was arrested for Arson – 1st Degree by Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks after he made nearly 40 threatening calls to police the night prior and subsequently started a large fire at his residence that destroyed his encampment and caused risk to the public. Gallagher was taken into custody shortly after and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT, where he was held without bail. On 9/15/23 he was cited separately to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 10/30/23 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Disorderly Conduct by Phone or Electronic Communication (ten counts).

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10-30-23 @ 0830 hours     

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

