Medical Metrics, Inc. Announces Latest 510(k) Clearance for Spine CAMP™ AI-powered Image Analysis Platform
Spine CAMP is a direct response to inquiries from the clinical community for objective, accurate, and timely biomechanical information to help improve spinal diagnostics.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Metrics Inc. (MMI or the Company), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, announces that Spine CAMP™, the Company’s Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), has received 510(k) clearance (K231668) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This builds upon the company’s initial clearance (K221632) in 2022 and marks a significant step forward in MMI’s commitment to advance patient care and improve clinical outcomes through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered technologies.
— Tom Martin, MMI’s Chief Executive Officer
Spine CAMP (Clinical AI and ML Platform) is a fully-automated solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate enhanced visualizations and reports, supporting the clinical assessment of spine health. Spine CAMP seamlessly injects analysis results into clinical workflows affording clinicians precise measurements of segmental and global radiographic parameters including disc angles and heights, global lordosis, pelvic incidence, angular and translational motion, and more. Such parameters aid clinicians in assessing spinal instability, alignment, degeneration, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance.
N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI’s President and Chief Operating Officer, notes that CAMP, the platform, is a result of MMI’s evolution as a medical image analysis provider combined with vast experience, proprietary algorithms, and investments in AI and ML. “Following over two decades of work recognized by the scientific, regulatory, and clinical communities, it is only natural that the Company is working to accelerate the clinical utilization of our automated quantitation and visualization techniques to detect and treat spinal disorders.” Dr. Akella further notes that the MMI team is working with several clinical thought leaders and partners to commercialize Spine CAMP in the coming months.
John Hipp, PhD, MMI’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, states “Spine CAMP provides clinicians with automated and objective input that could aid in the diagnosis of abnormal spinal biomechanics and structure. The enthusiasm from early adopters of the technology affirms the original motivation for founding MMI which was to bring greater objectivity to spinal diagnoses and the monitoring of treatment response.”
Since its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI’s scientific expertise is a result of supporting over three hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com.
More information on Spine CAMP may be found on www.spinecamp.ai. Additional questions about Spine CAMP or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com.
Dennis Farrell
Medical Metrics
+1 346-200-9930
dfarrell@medicalmetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn