Webinar: How to Make the Government Your CustomerSep20

StartSeptember 20, 2023 8:00 AM MTEndSeptember 20, 2023 9:00 AM MT

Make the Government Your Customer: Doing Business with the Government

Is your business looking to grow its customer base? Have you considered selling your products and services to the government? The federal and state marketplaces have dollars to spend on items just like yours. In this webinar, we will review the FREE services the Idaho APEX Accelerator (formerly PTAC) provides in support of small businesses selling to the government, and how to get started with the process.

The event takes place on September 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT.

