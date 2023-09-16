Zero-Bail Protocol to Take Effect
The new zero-bail protocol that will go into effect across Los Angeles County on September 1 applies to those arrested for "nearly all theft offenses and vehicle code violations," officials said.
Sep 13, 2023
