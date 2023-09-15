September 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Campaign and Political Finance Rules

State of Colorado

Denver, September 15, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado campaign finance law. The preliminary draft rules clarify that a committee, in part, refers to a political party committee, and revise contribution limits from political parties to elected offices.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for October 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1119092164225954396. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

Campaign & political finance rulemaking hearing page

Notice of rulemaking (PDF)

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.