John M. Collins to Speak at World's Largest Forensic DNA Conference in Denver

John M. Collins is a professional leadership coaching specializing in working with leaders and experts in authoritative occupations. John M. Colins will speak at the 34th annual International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI)

John M. Collins, a Detroit area leadership coach, will have two major speaking engagements at the 2023 International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI)

It's important for professionals in authoritative positions to have the skills and confidence they need to meet their responsibilities even under very difficult circumstances.” — John M. Collins

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Victories has announced that its founder, John M. Collins, will be a prominent speaker at this week's 34th annual International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI).

ISHI is the world's largest and most influential gathering of forensic DNA experts. This year's meeting will be held in Denver, Colorado at the Hyatt Regency and Colorado Convention Center from Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21.

Collins is a professional coach and author based in Southfield, Michigan. He specializes in working with clients who are authorities by virtue of their leadership influence or expertise. Many of his clients come from forensic science, law practice, and policing. He also works with other clients in high-expertise occupations.

Collins is currently scheduled for two speaking appearances. His first will be on Monday afternoon during a full-day workshop focusing on the recruitment and hiring of forensic DNA personnel. As one of four presenters, Collins will share insights and strategies on how to develop more assertive and authoritative talent in forensic laboratories. His second appearance will be Thursday afternoon during which he will facilitate a half-day personal-effectiveness workshop covering solutions for managing conflict and dealing with difficult personalities.

Collins explains that the focus of both talks is to help contemporary forensic experts and administrators better navigate the politics and adversarialism that pervade today's criminal justice system.

"You really have to have a backbone to be in this business, or perhaps any occupation where someone is looked upon as an authority" Collins said. "Our criminal justice system has become much more political since I first started in 1992. It's important for professionals in authoritative positions to have the skills and confidence they need to meet their responsibilities even under very difficult circumstances."

Collins is the author of four books, with his most recent being The New Superior - A Better Way to Be the One In Charge, available in print and audio. He is also the host of The Crime Lab COACH Cast, a twice monthly podcast focusing on issues and opportunities in today's forensic science laboratories.

Additional speaking engagements this year will include a keynote address in Dallas on October 18th at the annual meeting of the Association of Forensic Quality Assurance Managers (AFQAM), and two 3-day leadership workshops in Miami, Florida in October and November.