My Arcade® releases the Atari® Gamestation Pro with 200+ games
EINPresswire.com/ -- My Arcade® teams up with the legendary Atari® brand to introduce the Atari® Gamestation Pro with 200+ games! The Atari® Gamestation Pro is available for pre-order today, at select retailers for delivery by October 31, 2023 for an MSRP of $99.99 USD.
The Atari Gamestation Pro (DGUNL-7012) is the first console on the market to integrate the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade and bonus titles into a single platform. Included are heart-pounding favorites like Adventure®, Missile Command®, Asteroids®, Centipede® and many more!
The Atari Gamestation Pro arrives with not one, but two 2.4GHz wireless joysticks, inspired by the iconic originals. For those looking to reignite the magic of paddle games like Breakout® or Warlords®, fear not – the joystick controllers with integrated paddles have you covered. Indeed, the paddles feature three sensitivity settings for custom user preference.
The Atari Gamestation Pro features plug-and-play simplicity and wireless connectivity that makes diving into retro arcade games on your TV a breeze. Navigate the intuitive user interface that lets you search for games by Atari system. Dive into game overview pages that provide insights and gameplay actions for mastering each unique challenge. In-game save options allow you to save your progress.
“The response to the unveiling of the Atari® Gamestation Pro has been extremely positive”, said Ethan Zoubek, President at Atari. “Fans love the design, the games, and the unique combination of simplicity and modern features.”
"We've meticulously blended the best of the past with the cutting-edge technology of today," exclaims David Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at My Arcade®. "This isn't just a gaming console; it's a journey back in time, wrapped in the convenience of the present."
Atari® Gamestation Pro - Key features:
- First console on the market to integrate Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade games into a single platform.
- Featuring over 200 officially-licensed classics, including Pong®, Asteroids®, Breakout, Warlords, and bonus titles!
- Dual 2.4 GHz Joysticks with integrated paddles with 3 sensitivity settings
- Game save options:
o 2 save slots via on-board memory
o 2 save slots via Micro SD Card (not included)
- Dynamic RGB LED lights with 3 glow modes
- Console powered by USB-C
- Console connects via HDMI® to TV
The Atari® Gamestation Pro is available for pre-order today September 18, 2023,
at select retailers for delivery by October 31, 2023 for an MSRP of $99.99 USD.
Assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t3um59mxt5w9nt6/AACecOFDZgNX0cTJhgncK-40a?dl=0
About My Arcade®
My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcadegaming.com
About Atari
Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com.
For pre-ordering the Atari® Gamestation Pro and more information, visit: www.myarcadegaming.com/atari-gamestation-pro
For media inquiries, contact:
Vincent Gallopain
