My Arcade® releases the Atari® Gamestation Pro with 200+ games

Console and controllers Packshot Family

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcadeteams up with the legendary Ataribrand to introduce the AtariGamestation Pro with 200+ games! The AtariGamestation Pro is available for pre-order today, at select retailers for delivery by October 31, 2023 for an MSRP of $99.99 USD.The Atari Gamestation Pro (DGUNL-7012) is the first console on the market to integrate the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade and bonus titles into a single platform. Included are heart-pounding favorites like Adventure, Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipedeand many more!The Atari Gamestation Pro arrives with not one, but two 2.4GHz wireless joysticks, inspired by the iconic originals. For those looking to reignite the magic of paddle games like Breakoutor Warlords, fear not – the joystick controllers with integrated paddles have you covered. Indeed, the paddles feature three sensitivity settings for custom user preference.The Atari Gamestation Pro features plug-and-play simplicity and wireless connectivity that makes diving into retro arcade games on your TV a breeze. Navigate the intuitive user interface that lets you search for games by Atari system. Dive into game overview pages that provide insights and gameplay actions for mastering each unique challenge. In-game save options allow you to save your progress.“The response to the unveiling of the AtariGamestation Pro has been extremely positive”, said Ethan Zoubek, President at Atari. “Fans love the design, the games, and the unique combination of simplicity and modern features.”"We've meticulously blended the best of the past with the cutting-edge technology of today," exclaims David Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at My Arcade. "This isn't just a gaming console; it's a journey back in time, wrapped in the convenience of the present."AtariGamestation Pro - Key features:- First console on the market to integrate Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade games into a single platform.- Featuring over 200 officially-licensed classics, including Pong, Asteroids, Breakout, Warlords, and bonus titles!- Dual 2.4 GHz Joysticks with integrated paddles with 3 sensitivity settings- Game save options:o 2 save slots via on-board memoryo 2 save slots via Micro SD Card (not included)- Dynamic RGB LED lights with 3 glow modes- Console powered by USB-C- Console connects via HDMIto TVThe AtariGamestation Pro is available for pre-order today September 18, 2023,at select retailers for delivery by October 31, 2023 for an MSRP of $99.99 USD.Assets can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t3um59mxt5w9nt6/AACecOFDZgNX0cTJhgncK-40a?dl=0 About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like Pac-Man, Galaga, Tetris, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcadegaming.com About AtariAtariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atarihas offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com For pre-ordering the AtariGamestation Pro and more information, visit: www.myarcadegaming.com/atari-gamestation-pro For media inquiries, contact: