DealPoint Merrill Marks a Significant Milestone in its $250 Million Belle Oaks Marketplace Construction Project
Today marks a significant milestone in the Belle Oaks Marketplace mixed-use project in the Hillcrest Region of Ohio.
Exceeding Our Client’s Expectations for Service and Performance”HILLCREST REGION OF NORTHEAST, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the Belle Oaks Marketplace mixed-use project. The historic Richmond Town Square Mall, a cherished part of Hillcrest Region's heritage located in the greater Cleveland area of Ohio, is being demolished to pave the way for a new era. As we progress with the demolition and commence construction on Belle Oaks Marketplace, DealPoint Merrill, the owner and developer, is committed to addressing the Hillcrest community's need for high-quality yet affordable living options. Belle Oaks Marketplace is thrilled to introduce a carefully curated living experience, encompassing luxury multi-family apartments, retail outlets, restaurants, and a 160,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store, benefiting both Belle Oaks residents and the wider community.
About Belle Oaks Marketplace:
Belle Oaks Marketplace is meticulously designed to become the premier mixed-use development in the region, offering a campus-like environment with a wealth of amenities. Residents will enjoy top-notch urban living experiences complemented by next-generation retail and recreational facilities. Once completed, Belle Oaks Marketplace will encompass 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail establishments, a Meijer supercenter, and a new luxury multi-family community. Situated on a sprawling 71-acre site, this pedestrian-friendly development will feature a walkable street grid surrounding a $10 million landscaping plan, boasting lush greenspaces and top-tier recreational amenities. At full realization, the project will include 40,000 square feet of dining options, an outdoor community entertainment venue, 791 Class-A luxury apartment units, and 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail stores, all carefully curated to provide an unparalleled living experience.
About DealPoint Merrill:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have built a long-standing national reputation for successfully seizing value-added real estate opportunities and sponsoring real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders collectively bring a wealth of experience in acquiring, refinancing, and developing major real estate assets exceeding $1 billion in value. For more information, please visit our website at www.dealpointmerrill.com.
