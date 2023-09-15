Submit Release
Accelerynt Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert, Michael McAndrews

Michael McAndrews joins the Accelerynt team to lead our Incident Response and Customer Success teams.

PLANO, TX, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt, a leader in Microsoft Solutions and Managed Cybersecurity Services, announces Michael McAndrews' addition to the team.

McAndrews carries with him 25 years of deep cybersecurity experience. His most recent role was CTO/CSO at PacketWatch. Before that, he strengthened teams at BitVoyant and Packet Forensics. Notably, he also served our nation as a Special Agent with the FBI, working on the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Cyber Action Team.

Within Accelerynt, McAndrews will be at the forefront of our Incident Response and Customer Success programs. His clear understanding of emerging threats and steadfast dedication to security will serve our clients and partners well.

Beyond his technical expertise, McAndrews is recognized for making intricate cybersecurity topics accessible, particularly to executive audiences.

"Adding Michael McAndrews to our team boosts our strength and capability," remarked Chris Krueger, CRO of Accelerynt. "His depth in security complements our mission perfectly. We anticipate many valuable contributions ahead."

About Accelerynt:

Accelerynt stands out by offering exceptional services to businesses reliant on the Microsoft Stack. We prioritize high standards, smart automation, and cutting-edge technology to deliver clear, effective security.

For more about our approach, visit www.accelerynt.com.

