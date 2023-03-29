Accelerynt's BC Practice Director Steven Chinsky Awarded Microsoft MVP Status

Accelerynt continues to build the strongest Microsoft Business Central team with this latest recognition.
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt is pleased to announce that Steven Chinsky has been recognized with the highly prestigious Microsoft® Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award.
This accolade highlights exceptional technology leaders who are dedicated to sharing their expertise with Microsoft and users in the community. Steven’s outstanding contributions have not gone unnoticed, and we are immensely proud of this achievement.
Being a Microsoft MVP is a highly coveted distinction, with only a select group of approximately 3,000 members worldwide. These individuals are present in over 90 countries and speak more than 40 languages, representing the diversity of today’s technical communities.
MVPs are dedicated to technology, are passionate about helping others, and strive to foster a sense of community. By sharing their knowledge and experiences, they contribute to the industry’s success in countless ways.
As a Microsoft MVP, Steven will have the opportunity to network with peers, meet Microsoft executives, and increase his role as a technical community leader. This recognition will provide him with opportunities to participate in speaking engagements, customer events, and technical content development. MVPs receive early access to technology through various Microsoft programs, which helps them stay at the forefront of the industry’s software and hardware developments.
Steven’s achievement in becoming a Microsoft MVP signifies his dedication to sharing his technical expertise and helping individuals optimize technology solutions. He joins an elite group of professionals from around the world and is recognized for his contributions to the community.
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently. To learn more visit www.accelerynt.com today.
