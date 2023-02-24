Accelerynt Expands Microsoft Business Central Team with the Addition of Robb Delprado
With over 60 years of combined experience, Accelerynt brings one of the strongest Business Central teams to market.PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt is pleased to announce that Robb Delprado has joined our team. With over 24 years of experience in Navision, NAV, and Business Central, Robb brings a wealth of expertise to Accelerynt. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and is a non-practicing CPA.
In his previous roles, Robb has served as President, COO, CFO, Controller, System Architect, Project Manager, System Architect, Consultant, and Trainer at various companies, including New View Strategies, AllTerra Central, Western Data Systems, RMI, and BMI.
Robb has extensive knowledge of Business Central, particularly in Relationship Management, Jobs, Warehousing, Service, and Payroll. He holds several certifications, including Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), and Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS).
Robb is also a seasoned presenter at Microsoft Conferences, such as Convergence, Directions NA, and Directions EMEA, and User Conferences, including Forum, Summit, Focus, DynamicsCon Live, and Solve My ERP Problem. In his free time, Robb enjoys playing ice hockey, hiking, kayaking, and traveling.
Robb is excited to join the Accelerynt team and looks forward to helping clients solve their Business Central challenges. Robb's knowledge and skill set will enable him to provide valuable insights and support to our clients, helping them streamline their processes, make more informed decisions, and achieve their business objectives.
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently. To learn more visit www.accelerynt.com today.
