Disaster Preparedness for Older Adults in Rural Areas

Disaster preparedness is not just a precautionary measure, it’s the best way to empower and safeguard our future against any kind of hazard. Whether it’s a hurricane, flood, tornado, nuclear attack or pandemic, having the right information and supplies at the right time can make all the difference.

While disasters can strike anywhere, rural communities often face additional challenges because of geographic isolation and limited access to resources. Below are some ways that older adults in rural communities can increase their disaster preparedness ahead of an incident.

Know Your Hazard

Learning the hazards in your area is a crucial step for anyone practicing disaster preparedness. Knowing what your biggest risks are will help you develop a tailored plan in the event of a disaster. Use the FEMA App to stay-up-date and get the best information for your area to protect yourself and those your care about.

Make a Plan

Rural communities can present unique challenges when it comes to making a plan. The isolation, limited infrastructure and communication challenges can create problems and when they are coupled with a disability, such as a mobility issue or disease, they can become life-threatening.

Your family may not be in the same place if a disaster strikes, so it is important to make a plan and practice it to ensure you are synced and well prepared. If you are making a plan for the first time, consider:

As you prepare, tailor your plans and supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. Discuss your needs and responsibilities and how people in the network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or specific needs like operating medical equipment.

Here are some other questions to consider when making a plan:

Do you have medical and/or dietary needs.

If you are stranded, do you have extra medication to get you through?

Will someone be able to help you in the midst of an emergency or disaster?

Have you considered a wearable medical alert device?

If power goes out, will you have the ability to charge the medical devices you use daily?

If you have a communications need, do you have alternate ways to communicate with emergency response personnel or others?

If you undergo routine treatments administered by a clinic or hospital, do you know what their emergency plans are? Work with them to identify back-up service providers.

Visit Ready.gov/plan to create your plan today.

Create a Kit

Now that you know your hazard and have a plan, you are ready to make a disaster preparedness kit. You may need supplies that will last you for several days, so be sure to include plenty of food, water and other necessities.

You may need multiple kits, depending on your lifestyle. Prepare supplies for your home, work and car to ensure you are ready in the locations you spend most of your time.

In addition to items such as food and water, consider items specific to your needs. This can include:

Medicines.

Medical supplies.

Batteries, chargers, alternative power supplies for medical devices.

Copies of Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance cards.

Food, water and other supplies for a service animal.

A list of shelters or locations you can stay during an emergency that allow service animals.

The above list is a suggested list and does not encompass everything you may need during a disaster. Additionally, after your kit is assembled, continue to update it to ensure it is always ready when you need it.

Visit Ready.gov/kit for additional tips on creating a kit.

Stay Informed

Staying informed during a disaster is a shared responsibility. Here are some recommendations on how to stay informed:

Listen to your local authorities and news outlets – stay tuned to local authorities and reputable news agencies for updates on an expected or ongoing incident.

Use Emergency Alerts – register for emergency alerts such as Wireless Emergency Alerts or download the FEMA App to receive real-time weather and emergency alerts.

Keep a hand-cranked or battery-powered radio – during power outages or when communications are down, radio broadcasts can provide needed updates and safety instructions.

Maintain communications with family, friends and neighbors – discuss your needs and responsibilities and how people in your network can assist each other as needed. When discussing your plan, consider everyone’s individual responsibility, age, frequently visited locations, dietary and medical needs, disabilities, language and cultural/religious considerations.

Use the Make a Plan Form on Ready.gov to easily share your plan.

Receive Benefits Electronically

If you receive benefits, make the switch to start receiving those electronically, as a disaster can disrupt mail service for days or weeks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recommends two safer ways to get federal benefits:

Direct deposit to a checking or savings account. If you get federal benefits, you can sign up online or by calling 800-333-1795.

The Direct Express® prepaid debit card is designed as a safe and easy alternative to paper.

Now that you have identified your specific hazards, formulated a plan, created a kit, established your support network, and prioritized staying informed, you are much more resilient to potential incidents in the future.

Learn more ways you can take control of your preparedness by visiting National Preparedness Month | Ready.gov.