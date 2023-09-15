FDLE arrests Lake County man for capital child sexual battery and related offenses

September 15, 2023CLERMONT, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jesse Kiefer, 37, of Clermont, on one count of capital sexual battery on a child under 12, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.The investigation began after FDLE Cybercrime Task Force received a tip on September 13 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alerted agents to an online address being used to share photos depicting the sexual abuse of a child via a popular mobile application. Upon further investigation, an address was positively identified as Kiefer’s residence.On September 14, agents executed a search warrant for the residence, and during the on-scene investigation, agents developed evidence of child sexual abuse and exploitation involving pre-pubescent children and multiple electronic devices were seized for further analysis.Kiefer was arrested on charges of capital sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd or lascivious exhibition, and production and possession of child sexual abuse material.said, “Our FDLE Cybercrime Task Force and partners from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office worked expeditiously to make sure that this child predator was identified and arrested. I’m thankful that our partnership continues to help reduce child sexual abuse activity in Central Florida.Kiefer was booked into the Lake County Jail with no bond, and additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit.

