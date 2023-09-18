Shantanu Sarkar Joins Liveplex as Board Director, Spearheading AI Integration Strategy

Shantanu Sarkar joins Liveplex Board

In his new role, Shantanu will play a pivotal role in shaping Liveplex's future by guiding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex, the trailblazing web 3.0 platform, is proud to announce a strategic addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Shantanu Sarkar as a Board Director. In his new role, Shantanu will play a pivotal role in shaping Liveplex's future by guiding its strategy to seamlessly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its Web 3.0 product stack, enhancing customer experiences and opening new frontiers of innovation.

Shantanu brings a wealth of experience and AI product building expertise to Liveplex, having played key leadership roles in Amazon AI (Alexa) and Aptiv. His remarkable track record in steering companies towards AI-driven success aligns perfectly with Liveplex's mission to redefine the web 3.0 landscape.

Liveplex is no stranger to groundbreaking innovations, having set industry standards in web 3.0 innovation. With Shantanu's appointment, the company solidifies its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Says Vimal Kumar, President at Liveplex, “Liveplex has always been dedicated to offering an unparalleled user experience. Shantanu's insights will be instrumental in harnessing the power of AI to elevate Liveplex's product offerings. This will result in smarter, more intuitive features that cater to the evolving needs of our enterprise customers.”

AI isn't just about improving products; it's about transforming the way businesses operate. Shantanu will lead Liveplex in utilizing AI for data analysis and predictive modeling, enabling data-driven decision-making that can optimize operations, marketing strategies, and customer interactions.

Shantanu's appointment reflects Liveplex's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. Under his guidance, Liveplex aims to revolutionize the web 3.0 landscape by seamlessly integrating AI into its product stack.

This strategic move will not only enhance user experiences but also solidify Liveplex's position as an industry leader.

Commenting on his new role, Shantanu stated, "I am excited to join the Liveplex team and be a part of a company that has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in web 3.0. The integration of AI into Liveplex's product stack represents a thrilling opportunity to reshape the future of the digital experience. Together, we will lead the way in delivering cutting-edge, personalized, and secure services to users around the world."