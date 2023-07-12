ANIL KUMAR JOINS LIVEPLEX SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

Anil Kumar Joins Liveplex

Kumar will advise the company on strategies and initiatives that drive mainstream adoption of Web 3.0

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex technology stack makes digital transformation to web 3.0 simple and secure with easy integration, brand journey customization, interoperability and security. The company today announced they have appointed Anil Kumar to their senior leadership team.

This appointment comes amid rapid company growth in the first half of 2023. The Web 3.0 infrastructure provider has recently accomplished several key milestones in product features and key customer acquisition.

Liveplex recently commenced its alliance with Oracle to approach enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 for their combined customers globally.

Liveplex provides comprehensive Web 3.0 products and solutions for Retail, Government, Education, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, Banking and Finance, Loyalty, and 20 other industries, enabling the implementation of smart contracts, digital identity, and tokenization with ease.

Having been a business leader in many of the world's most innovative companies for over 28 years, Anil Kumar brings 28 years of digital transformation experience to Liveplex.

Anil will help Liveplex unlock new revenue streams, revolutionize customer experiences, and embrace the limitless possibilities of the decentralized economy.

Says Anil, “ I firmly believe that the future of digital innovation lies within the realms of Web 3.0. It's a realm where businesses can unlock new revenue streams, revolutionize customer experiences, and embrace the limitless possibilities of the decentralized economy. I am truly honored to be contributing to this transformative journey.”

Vimal Kumar, President of Liveplex surmised, “We are thrilled to welcome Anil to our team. With a wealth of experience in the technology sector and a track record of innovative solutions, he is an invaluable addition to our company. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology is bolstered by having such a visionary on board. As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape, Anil’s expertise and insights will be instrumental in helping us achieve new heights and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders“

As Liveplex has achieved technology maturity, Kumar will help its customers explore the vast opportunities presented by Blockchain technology, NFT ecosystems, the Metaverse, and the immersive worlds of augmented and virtual reality.

##

Liveplex provides technology that accelerates the digital transformation of brands to Web 3 by allowing brands to choose which blockchain, storage, compute, and dApps they would want to integrate with to create digital, immersive journeys for their customers.