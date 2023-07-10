LIVEPLEX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL FOLEY TO ITS BOARD

Michael Foley Joins Liveplex Board

Veteran management leader will focus on financial performance management

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex, a leading provider of enterprise Web 3.0 solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Foley to its Board.

Michael is a highly experienced CEO with significant business leadership and governance experience in European, African, and Asian markets. His focus on Liveplex Board will be on financial performance management, stakeholder relations, leadership development, and good governance.

"We are delighted to have Michael join our Board," said Liveplex President Vimal Kumar. "His wealth of experience and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach."

As Liveplex has achieved technology maturity, Michael will help assess and de-risking the complex governance and regulatory environments in which Liveplex and its customers operate. He will be working with senior political officials, regulators, ministers, heads of government, and other key stakeholders to advance the interests of Liveplex shareholders, protect the business and scale the business globally.

Michael is an important global voice in Technology. Media and Telecom sector. Apart from being the Regional Director (Francophone Markets) for Airtel Africa PLC, he previously served as CEO of Grameenphone, Bangladesh, and Chairman of Telenor Health AS, Norway. He has also been the CEO of Telenor Pakistan and Chairman of Tameer Microfinance Bank Pakistan until 2017.

Michael added: "I am excited to be joining the Liveplex Board at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build a world-class business."

