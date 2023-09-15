NC State University Teams Up with The Special Event Company to Elevate Event Planning Education for Fall 2023

Pictured: Joy Matheny, Senior Producer + Marketing Manager and Kevin Moore, Executive Producer, Creative Services, The Special Event Company and the PRT458 Special Event Planning Students

APEX, NC, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Special Event Company, the Triangle-based event producer regarded as one of the nation’s best, has been chosen as the dynamic partner in collaboration with the North Carolina State University College of Natural Resources. They have assisted in the development of the Special Event Planning (PRT458) course curriculum, a crucial requirement for students in the Tourism and Event Management concentration within the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management major.

Professor Whitney Knollenberg has extensive experience in guiding juniors and seniors through the intricacies of event planning. Recognizing the immense wealth of knowledge held by The Special Event Company, Professor Knollenberg turned to - CEO Sally Webb and her team to craft a cutting-edge syllabus for the fall semester. “Through our partnership with The Special Event Company, students in the course will be able to connect with and learn from current event professionals, expanding their network and learning crucial skills and knowledge from real-life examples,” said Knollenberg.

This semester, the Special Event Company team is rolling up their sleeves to educate the class. From strategic development, event design, sourcing & contracting to budgeting, risk management, AV and production, careers in events and hospitality, event marketing, and processes, these experts are bringing their passion and subject matter expertise to the forefront. “As globally recognized industry leaders with a team of outstanding practitioners in our art, we are pleased to use our expertise to develop the next generation of industry professionals,” said Sally Webb. “This class will learn best practices from the best!”

“Just two weeks into the semester, our team is already igniting the minds of these students! It’s incredible to witness these future event planners harnessing their skills and passion for the industry,” said Kevin Moore, Executive Producer of Creative Services at The Special Event Company.

