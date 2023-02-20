The Special Event Company Adds Creative and Technical Services Division to The Experiential Event Agency

The Special Event Company Logo

APEX, NC, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Special Event Company (TSEC), the North Carolina-based global experiential event agency has expanded their scope of services through the creation of a dedicated creative and technical services division. To lead these efforts, they have hired Jon Chevalley as Executive Producer, Technical Services and Kevin Moore as Executive Producer, Creative Services.

The addition of this new division within the agency allows TSEC to fill a needed gap within the regional market for a full-service production resource, providing more value for its customers with strategic, message driven communications.

“We are thrilled with these strategic hires and the talent and experience they bring to our team and ultimately our clients. Whether at a venue, onstage, online or on-screen, we have a full-service communication offering to deliver an impactful experience wherever audiences are”, said Hunter Gray, Vice President of TSEC.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise of creative production to TSEC, building a unique concept from start to finish while keeping the client's message at the forefront. Through videos, print, soft goods, digital presentations, or interactive experiences, I ensure the story is delivered in a clear and unified fashion,” said Moore.

“It’s truly an exciting time to join TSEC as we grow our technical and creative services capabilities. I believe my varied experience in live events and producing shows positions me to lead this growth over the coming years” said Chevalley.

The recent hires reflect The Special Event Company’s success in expanding its presence and expertise in the industry and make the company a true one-stop-shop for all event and video production needs.

To learn more about TSEC’s global in-person, virtual and hybrid programs, visit https://specialeventco.com/.

About The Special Event Company:

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Apex, N.C. the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for strategy development, creative and technical services, site selection, planning, logistics, A/V, virtual events and studio production, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional producers will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit http://www.specialeventco.com.

###