The Special Event Company CEO Earns Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Sally Webb, Founder & CEO of The Special Event Company Jason Bocarro Presenting Sally Webb with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Sally Webb, was recognized by the NCSU Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management (PRTM) department for her contributions to the event profession.

Despite leading one of the best experiential event agencies in the world and being recognized globally as one of the world’s leading event producers, Sally is extremely generous with her time.” — Jason Bocarro

APEX, NC, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally Webb, CSEP, Founder and CEO of The Special Event Company, was recognized at the North Carolina State University College of Natural Resources spring social of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management (PRTM) department for her contributions to the event profession. During the event, Webb was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award (which she won in 2020, and the pandemic postponed the ceremony) from Jason Bocarro, Owens-Shelton Distinguished Professor of Leadership with a Global Perspective.

The award recognizes an individual who has made sustained outstanding contributions to the parks, recreation, tourism, event or sport profession at the state, national or international level.

Bocarro, recognized Webb, stating “Despite leading one of the best experiential event agencies in the world and being recognized globally as one of the world’s leading event producers, Sally is extremely generous with her time. Be it mentoring young professionals, designing innovative educational programs for the next generation of event planners, or dedicating her efforts to raise money for Teen Cancer America.”

Alongside Webb’s award, the department also bestowed the 2021 award posthumously to Dave Olsen, the PNC Arena General Manager that worked 24 years with the Carolina Hurricanes and PNC Arena, who passed away in 2022.

The special recognition was established to recognize individuals who are not graduates of NC State. Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include former Basketball Coach and Division I Director of Athletics, Dr. Debbie Yow; former NC Senator, Jim Kemp Sherron; and former PGA president, Will Mann.

Webb said “I have been committed to PRTM for over a decade, as a teacher, mentor and employer to many students within the program. The outstanding level of instruction they receive prepares them superbly for the workplace. It was a true honor to be recognized in this capacity”.

For more information about the NC State PRTM department and the event, please visit: https://cnr.ncsu.edu/prtm/2023/04/19/spring-social-2023-celebrates-prtm-awards-and-achievements/

About The Special Event Company:

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Apex, N.C. the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for strategy development, creative and technical services, site selection, planning, logistics, A/V, virtual events and studio production, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional producers effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit http://www.specialeventco.com or check us out on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Vimeo.