"Rod’s Sudoku Tutorial" by Rodney L. Wagner improves the problem-solving and decision-making skills

Understand what Sudoku is and why it’s so much fun, but more significantly, find out a useful approach for completing difficult problems.

…if and when you get stuck, never be afraid to stop and lay a puzzle aside…and do something else; it clears your mind” — excerpt from the book

Rodney L. Wagner's fun and insightful masterpiece, "Rod's Sudoku Tutorial," was published by Author Reputation Press. This work of art was featured in the July issue of The New York Times Book Review (NYTBR).

Author Rodney L. Wagner, a native of Oklahoma, was born in 1935 with a hearing loss and a speech defect. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi while serving in the U.S. Navy and a Master of Divinity. He pastored churches in Colorado before launching a graphic arts business and returning to college, where he earned a certificate in business data processing as well as a Master of Business Administration. Before becoming a teacher, he worked as a computer programmer and system analyst. He's retired and lives in Olympia, Washington, with his wife.

Benji Cole of CBS Radio interviewed Rodney L. Wagner, together with his wife, Sharon Wagner. They talk about the author's inspiration for writing this book. This book comes in handy for people who want to learn and play Sudoku and is also suitable for all ages.

"Rod's Sudoku Tutorial" was among the books displayed by Author Reputation Press during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 at the University of Southern California on April 22–23, 2023.

In this book, "Rod's Sudoku Tutorial," the author explains what Sudoku is and why it is so fun, but more importantly, he reveals helpful techniques for solving particularly vexing puzzles. He knows the techniques work because he's used them to solve thousands of puzzles, including hard and extreme puzzles. Each technique includes a narrative and step-by-step instructions on how to use it depending on the situation. The book provides real-world examples so readers can see how to implement the techniques. Whether they are novices or have moderate experience but want to improve their puzzle-solving skills, they will discover helpful hints on mastering even the most difficult of puzzles in Rod's Sudoku Tutorial.

