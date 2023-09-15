AUTHOR JUDY V. RENTZ ENCOURAGES READERS TO NEVER GIVE UP
Author Judy V. Rentz has endured both physical and emotional pain herself and she tells it all in her book Fighting to SurviveLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When times are rough, people tend to say "no pain, no gain". But how true is this? How does one measure what has been gained from this pain? To answer such a question, Judy V. Rentz shares her true-to-life experiences with pain in her book “Fighting to Survive.”
“Fighting to Survive” tackles pain from the perspective of someone who has been in pain, quite literally, for most of their life. Rentz writes that for a long time, no one could and dared to understand what she was experiencing. Then one day, help came and it changed everything for her.
"I liked that from the very beginning, she was extremely transparent. Being non-fiction, I realize this was not meant to be a page-turner, but I myself felt compelled to read it through fully on the first day!" Amazon customer, Barry P. King, comments.
A very fitting gift to those who are struggling in different aspects of life, “Fighting to Survive” is a reminder that there is always a chance—to heal and be better.
A proud country girl, Judy V. Rentz has been all around the globe with her husband. With this exposure, she has seen and learned much from different places and faces. She writes to connect with others as well as with herself.
See pain differently, understand make a difference in people's lives and give “Fighting to Survive” a chance. Get a copy here.
