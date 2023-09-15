Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,286 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Residency Applications Handled in the First Half of 2023

MACAU, September 15 - In the first half of 2023, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 862 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 307 renewal applications, 19 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 536 new applications. 21 new applications were approved in the first half of 2023. For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/

You just read:

Temporary Residency Applications Handled in the First Half of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more