Temporary Residency Applications Handled in the First Half of 2023

MACAU, September 15 - In the first half of 2023, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 862 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 307 renewal applications, 19 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 536 new applications. 21 new applications were approved in the first half of 2023. For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/