Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival in Idyllwild, CA is just two weeks away
Pride Under the Pines delivers fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud and family-friendly activities including live music, food, fun, artists, and pride for the LGBTQ+ community.
On Friday, Oct 6 starting at 7 pm Team Pride Under The Pines and the event’s host venue The Rustic Theatre are Inviting guests to Free Welcome Soiree.
Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival will feature non-stop electronic dance music, two musical headliners, amazing drag superstars, and hilarious comedic acts.
Pride Under The Pines Event Hostess, the ever-amazing, drag superstar, Anita Rose shared, “I am so excited to be hosting this year's event in beautiful Idyllwild and it's going to be even bigger and better than ever! On behalf of our entire entourage of Dragtastic Divas- ALL of us are looking forward to coming together…under one sky… to show our support for one another while we demonstrate our pride at this beautiful venue. Not only will this event provide an inclusive space for our LGBTQ+ family to come together once again to show the love of our queer community but it will highlight how drag entertainers, and our trans brothers - sisters are truly beautiful artists!”
To kick off this year’s festivities Team Pride Under The Pines and the event’s host venue The Rustic Theatre are Inviting guests to a Free Welcome Soiree Hosted by actor Emrhys Cooper which will feature a collaboration with the brilliant minds behind Idyllwild Pictures & Tribute Studio. Welcome Soiree will be held in The Rustic Theatre's lobby, theatre, and outdoor patio, on Friday, October 6th from 7-8 pm and will be followed by a Live taping from 8-9 pm of Pride & Prejudice docu-series, brought to you by Idyllwild Pictures with guest appearances by actor/writer Donal Brophy and award-winning queer filmmaker Billy Clift.
PS HomeBoys’ co-owners and event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor commented, “We can’t wait for this year’s event! Our team has been hard at work all year to deliver the third edition of Pride Under The Pines, which will outshine our previous events. With even more amazing performances and partnerships with queer celebrity actors and filmmakers, we guarantee that our guests will have an unforgettable LGBTQ+ pride festival experience with incredible live music, amazing performances, fantastic food, and comedic acts!"
Pride Under The Pines musical headliner International pop star and Multi-platinum Recording Artist DEV, who is best known for her US Billboard Hot 100 hit "Like A G6" with Far East Movement ft. The Cataracs, whose performance will be sure to bring down the house with her unique style of “futuristic" and “electro-pop” hits and "pulsing beats". The event’s second musical headliner is John Duff, who is poised to become the next gay pop star according to various media outlets. Known for his hit songs “Somebody’s Daughter” with Nellie Salisbury, and “High Heels”, the newest track from his highly-anticipated debut EP “Homo•Sapien”, John Duff is going to set the stage on fire with his sultry voice and raw sex appeal.
Delivering an amazing and unique blend of house-hip-hop-dance beats that will undoubtedly have guests dancing the day away is KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs’ very own DJ Galaxy, who is also one of the event sponsors. KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs host the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus alongside an entourage of Dragtastic Divas and the event Hostess Anita Rose. KGAY Party Bus tickets include pride festival general admission, a Round Trip Party Bus Ride From Palm Springs to Idyllwild + Interactive Movie pass at The Rustic Theatre to see the special screening of Behind the Candelabra at 6 pm.. Providing and Sponsoring Seltzers + Drinks for the KGAY Party Bus is Palm Springs's favorite establishment PS Bottle Shop, which will also have a special pop-up bar during the event.
John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, “As soon as we depart Palm Springs the party begins! Just a short trip over the mountains with live performances by Anita Rose with other drag superstars along the way - our KGAY Party Bus experience is almost as fun as the destination! Each of our guests is sure to feel instantly welcomed by PS HomeBoys & Team Pride Under The Pines, who work to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity. So join me John Taylor on the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus and enjoy the beauty of the natural surroundings with a lively celebration of love and equality you’ll never forget!”
Alongside the event’s live music, comedians Jason Stuart will perform alongside Shann Carr, who have both entertained audiences from the low desert to the high seas for decades and will round out the day while they keep guests laughing out loud with their hilarious comedic acts.
Guests looking to make a weekend adventure and visit Idyllwild’s inclusive community and charming ambiance are encouraged to book accommodations at Silver Pines Lodge or the Idyllwild Bunk House, the official hotel partners for Pride Under The Pines 2023. Both venues offer a variety of rooms and private cabins for the ultimate pride festival experience.
Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry. Portions of ticket sales are donated to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
General Admission Ticket: $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.
General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $40 per person and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. With an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
General Admission + Bus + Interactive Movie Ticket: $100.00 per person General Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. Interactive Movie Pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
VIP Backstage Pass: $100.00 per person General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Special Meet / Greet with Performing Artists!
VIP Backstage + Open Bar & Interactive Movie Ticket: $125.00 per person General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
The Ultimate VIP Backstage + Open Bar + Party Bus & Interactive Movie Ticket: $160.00 per person General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
About Pride Under The Pines
Pride Under The Pines a nonprofit 501c3 organization was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy, and Niels are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and creating a feeling of acceptance, love, and positivity.
About PS HomeBoys - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!
PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.
Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.
