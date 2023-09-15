USCHA 2023: Watch Conversation about AI Workshop

Last week during the 2023 US Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA)Exit Disclaimer in Washington, DC, HIV.gov hosted a workshop on how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to support communications (video, content, images) to reach clients and others. Following the workshop, we spoke with Gracie Lawson-Borders, PhD, Dean and Professor of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University, and Celeste Davis, JD, MPH, Professorial Lecturer and Faculty Director, College of Arts and Sciences, American University, and several students from Howard’s Annenberg Honors Program about what they learned and shared, as well as how they plan to use AI. Watch the conversation:



During the conference, many colleagues talked about learning more about AI through tools like ChatGPTExit Disclaimer, Bing ChatExit Disclaimer, and Google BardExit Disclaimer. In October, please watch for an HIV.gov blog on how we are using AI to extend the reach of our work and that of our colleagues through a cautious and transparent process.

HIV.gov held many other conversations during USCHA. Please read our blog summaries:

USCHA was organized by NMAC and featured institutes, workshops, and posters addressing issues in biomedical HIV prevention, aging, service delivery, and telehealth, prioritizing the issues of people with HIV and the next steps in ending the epidemic. Organizers selected “A Love Letter to Black Women” as this year’s theme to celebrate Black women and acknowledge the important role they play in the HIV/AIDS movement and society as a whole.