September 15, 2023

Governor Janet Mills today applauded President Biden’s approval of her request for a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Lee. The President approved the Governor’s request late Thursday night.

Governor Mills earlier yesterday asked the President to issue a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration to give Maine access to Federal resources and personnel that could assist in responding to the storm. The Governor also declared a State of Emergency yesterday authorizing the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to activate and deploy all resources necessary to respond to the storm.

“I thank President Biden for his swift approval of my request for an Emergency Disaster Declaration, which will give us access to additional resources as we work to keep Maine people safe during this storm,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I continue to strongly urge all Maine people, especially those Downeast, to take the necessary precautions to stay safe as Hurricane Lee moves closer.”

Hurricane Lee is anticipated to bring sustained high winds, pounding surf, and heavy rains beginning late Friday night that will result in power outages and infrastructure damage.

MEMA continues to closely coordinate with State public safety and transportation officials, Federal and local emergency management officials, and Maine’s utilities to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Lee late Friday night. MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center is operating on enhanced monitoring status. View recommendations to prepare here.