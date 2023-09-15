ABOUT THE MEETING OF THE PRESIDENT OF TURKMENISTAN WITH THE PRIME MINISTER OF TAJIKISTAN

15/09/2023

On September 14, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, held negotiations in Dushanbe with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda.

During the conversation the high level of development of Turkmen-Tajik relations was stated.

Noting the successful interaction of our countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, the head of Turkmenistan and the head of the Government of Tajikistan expressed confidence that the current summit meetings in Dushanbe, the agenda of which includes a wide range of cooperation issues, will give a powerful impetus to building up interstate cooperation and bringing it to a qualitative level new frontiers.