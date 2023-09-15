Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,539 in the last 365 days.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan awarded with Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan awarded with Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia

15/09/2023

140

On September 14, 2023, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, paid a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the Dushanbe airport, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, during which issues of interstate cooperation, including the development of inter-parliamentary relations, were discussed.

In the afternoon, a solemn ceremony was held at the Kasri Millat Palace to award the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Addressing the leaders of friendly countries, Arkadag expressed gratitude for presenting him with this high award.

In his speech, the Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized that our countries have extensive natural resources, strong industrial and technological potential, which implies the development and strengthening of cooperation. Their unification, the creation of profitable partnership production lines, integration and cooperation corridors are a pressing topic. It was also noted that Central Asia is one of the cradles of world civilization, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road.

Arkadag also noted that the countries of Central Asia cooperate fruitfully within the framework of international organizations. This is evidenced by the Resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, initiated by the countries of Central Asia.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the Chairman Halk Maslahaty invited all dignitaries to take part in the celebrations planned in 2024 on the occasion of the anniversary of the Turkmen thinker and poet Magtymguly Pyragy, which will be held at the highest international level.

Once again thanking for the honorary award, the National Leader of the Turkmen people assured that, for his part, he would continue to fully contribute to strengthening the friendly and good-neighborly ties connecting our countries.

You just read:

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan awarded with Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more