Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan awarded with Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia

15/09/2023

On September 14, 2023, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, paid a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the Dushanbe airport, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, during which issues of interstate cooperation, including the development of inter-parliamentary relations, were discussed.

In the afternoon, a solemn ceremony was held at the Kasri Millat Palace to award the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Addressing the leaders of friendly countries, Arkadag expressed gratitude for presenting him with this high award.

In his speech, the Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized that our countries have extensive natural resources, strong industrial and technological potential, which implies the development and strengthening of cooperation. Their unification, the creation of profitable partnership production lines, integration and cooperation corridors are a pressing topic. It was also noted that Central Asia is one of the cradles of world civilization, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road.

Arkadag also noted that the countries of Central Asia cooperate fruitfully within the framework of international organizations. This is evidenced by the Resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, initiated by the countries of Central Asia.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the Chairman Halk Maslahaty invited all dignitaries to take part in the celebrations planned in 2024 on the occasion of the anniversary of the Turkmen thinker and poet Magtymguly Pyragy, which will be held at the highest international level.

Once again thanking for the honorary award, the National Leader of the Turkmen people assured that, for his part, he would continue to fully contribute to strengthening the friendly and good-neighborly ties connecting our countries.