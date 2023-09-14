Solemn ceremony of awarding the highest award of the Heads of the Central Asian States "Badge of Honor" to the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On September 14, the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, visited the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, welcomed the high-ranking guest in front of the Palace of the Nation.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly received and welcomed to Tajikistan the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

In the Palace of the Nation, on the sidelines of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States, the ceremony of awarding the highest award of the Heads of the Central Asian States was held.

The solemn awarding ceremony was held with the participation of the heads of states of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon presented in a solemn ceremony the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow with the highest award - "Badge of Honour" according to the Resolution of the Heads of the Central Asian States for his outstanding contribution to the strengthening of friendship and good neighborly relations between the Central Asian states, the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries of the region in the political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, promotion of joint interests and initiatives of the countries of the region on the world stage, as well as his many years of personal efforts aimed at constant creativity and development.

The National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow thanked the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for his warm hospitality and the heads of the Central Asian states for their appreciation.