Participation of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the cultural program "Evening of Friendship"

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On September 14, a joint concert program - "Evening of Friendship" took place in the Borbad Palace on the sidelines of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the cultural program "Evening of Friendship".

The masters of culture and art of the Central Asian countries presented a grand and comprehensive joint performance program of long-standing national and neighborly traditions and good relations between the states.

The people of the Central Asian countries are connected by historical and cultural commonalities, traditional bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, understanding of commonality and solidarity, and these countries are very interested in the development of cooperation in all fields, including culture and art.

In this context, maintaining a reliable dialogue and developing and enhancing stable and long-term bilateral relations between the Central Asian states in all directions is one of the priorities in the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The high-level meetings and negotiations of the leaders of the Central Asian states in Dushanbe contribute to the strengthening of the development process of regional cooperation and the maintenance of security and stability in the region.

The joint colorful concert program entitled "Evening of Friendship", which reflected the long-standing traditions of friendship and promising cooperation of the countries of the region, was held joyfully and agreeably, and the high-ranking guests highly appreciated the art and talent of the figures of culture and art.