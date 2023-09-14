Senate Resolution 156 Printer's Number 1084

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - WHEREAS, By 1873, the Grange movement really took hold in

this Commonwealth and on September 18 of that year, a meeting

was held in the City of Reading to organize the Pennsylvania

State Grange; and

WHEREAS, By the time the Pennsylvania State Grange was

organized, a total of 25 local Grange chapters had been formed

in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Lancaster,

Lebanon, Lycoming, Monroe and Montgomery Counties; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has been among the largest

membership states and has always assumed leadership roles for

National Grange initiatives; and

WHEREAS, Particularly noteworthy and uniquely Pennsylvania

Grange projects include the building of the Grange Memorial Hall

girls' dormitory on the campus of The Pennsylvania State

University in 1928, the "Milk of Human Kindness," which provided

more than 40,000 gallons of milk to children in Europe after

World War II and the 1960s "Goats for Guatemala" project; and

WHEREAS, The popular Pennsylvania State Grange cookbook was

first published in 1925 specifically to raise money for the

Grange Memorial Hall project and had new editions published in

1951, 1972, 1984, 1992, 1997 and 2010; and

WHEREAS, Over the years, the Grange has evolved from its

roots as a farmer's fraternity to a multifaceted community

service organization by actively advocating for rural and

agricultural issues, embodying the spirit of fellowship and

promoting education and community service; and

WHEREAS, Today, this Commonwealth is home to approximately

170 local Grange chapters and includes nearly 5,700 dedicated

members of all ages; and

WHEREAS, These individuals, juniors, youths, young adults and

